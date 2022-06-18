Flood Situation in Assam and Meghalaya Worsen, 31 Dead

The flood situation in Assam and Meghalaya worsened with rising water levels in major rivers while 31 people lost their lives, amid incessant rain triggering landslides in several places in both the states.

At least 19 lakh people in 28 districts of Assam have been affected by the floods with Bajali district being the worst hit. The water levels in the Brahmaputra and Gauranga rivers were flowing above the danger level in many areas, officials said.

At least 12 people have died in Assam due to the floods in the last two days while Meghalaya reported 19 deaths in the last 2 days.

The administrations of flood-affected districts have issued alerts, urging people not to go out of their homes unless it is urgent or there is a medical emergency.

Most parts of capital Guwahati has come to a standstill due to waterlogging. Several landslides have also been reported in the city injuring several persons.

At least six trains have been cancelled, and four partially cancelled following waterlogging on the tracks between Nalbari and Ghograpar of the Rangiya division in Lower Assam, according to an official.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and director Rohit Shetty have contributed ₹ 5 lakhs to the CM Relief Fund for the flood-affected people in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, thanking them for their act of generosity.

In Meghalaya, the state government has formed four committees to look into four regions of the state. Each committee headed by a cabinet minister. The National highway 6 is closed for heavy traffic after parts of the highway caved in and was washed away. The highway is the lifeline of Tripura, southern Assam, Mizoram and parts of Meghalaya.

Both Assam and Meghalaya received 272mm excess rainfall than normal till Wednesday. The weather department has extended the red alert in the two states till this weekend.

Just two days after recording 811.6 mm of rainfall in a day, Cherrapunji in Meghalaya received a bountiful 972 mm of precipitation in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday, the highest in June since 1995 and the third highest in 122 years.