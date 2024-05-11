Poacher Shot Dead in Kaziranga National Park, Two Others Absconding

In a successful operation, the authorities of the historic Kaziranga National Park in Assam shot dead a notorious poacher on Saturday, reports said.
According to reports, the poacher was killed by forest officials of the Rongamotia Camp’s Ejarkathoni area situated on the east fringe of the Agoratoli Forest Reserve in Kaziranga.
On the other hand, reports also said that two other poachers fled from the spot during the search operations.
The forest officials further recovered a 3.3 rifle, two empty cartridges, two live bullets from the poacher’s possession, sources said.
The operations were conducted early on Saturday morning based on specific information received about the entry of three poachers into the forest range. Reportedly, the poachers who had come from Biswanath side entered into Kaziranga via waterways, forest officials said.
One of the three poachers was fatally killed after four bullets hit his body during the ambush that occurred thereafter.
The body of the poacher has been recovered and a search operation is underway by the officials to nab the two other absconding poachers.