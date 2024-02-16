Assam: Poacher Arrested in Tamulpur; 3.731 kg Ivory Seized

In an operation conducted by the officials of the forest department in Assam's Tamulpur district, a poacher was arrested and ivory was recovered from his possession on Friday, reports said.
As per reports, the operation was conducted jointly by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCC), SSB and Tamulpur Range at the Pub-Kachukata locality of Tamulpur.
The arrested person has been identified as Rinku Kakati (33), a resident of Pub-Kachukata, sources said. Reportedly, the seized ivory weighs around 3.731 kg.
The accused has been brought to the Tamulpur Range and a case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act, reports added. Further interrogation is underway.