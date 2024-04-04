Assam: Poacher Nabbed, Rhino Horn Seized in Tamulpur

A poacher was arrested and a rhino horn was seized from him in Assam's Tamulpur on Thursday, reports said.
The poacher was reportedly nabbed in an operation led by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Sandeep Kumar in Tamulpur today.
As per reports, the operations were conducted at the residence of the apprehended poacher identified as Matia Soren. A rhino horn was seized by the officials of the forest department.
Right after this, the poacher was shifted to the Office of the Field Directorate of the Manas Tiger Reserve situated at the Barpeta Road where he is being interrogated.