Two Poachers Arrested With Hand-Made Gun in Assam's Kaziranga

Two poachers were apprehended and illegal weapons were seized from their possession in Assam's Kaziranga on Tuesday.
Reportedly, the two poachers were nabbed during search operations launched by forest officials of the Sakmuthi forest camp in the Kaziranga National Park earlier today.
The operations were headed by Niloy Baruah, the forest officer of Kaziranga National Park's Burhapahar forest range and former forest officer Pradip Goswami.
The apprehended poachers have been identified as Uhinath Urang and Samung Timung, forest department officials said.
According to sources, a hand-made gun, gunpowder and two mobile phones were recovered from the duo's possession.
The two arrested poachers have been shifted to the jail after they were produced before the Kaliabor Subdivisional Judicial Court, reports added.