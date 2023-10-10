Assam: POCSO Court Awards 7 Years Imprisonment to Rape Accused

In a significant verdict, a POCSO (Protection of Children from of Sexual Offences) court in Assam has awarded seven years imprisonment to a man for raping a three-year old child.
According to information, the accused has been identified as Rafiq Ali. The incident dates back to 2022 which occurred in Guwahati’s Fatasil Ambari area.
Apart from imprisonment, a fine of Rs 9,000 has also been imposed on Rafiq Ali. The court has further directed that, if the accused is not able to pay the money, an additional imprisonment of three months will be imposed on him.
On the other hand, the court has also directed the District Legal Services Authorities to compensate the victim with an amount of Rs 1 lakh, sources said.