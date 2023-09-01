Assam: Tinsukia DC Office Employee Suspended, Charged Under POCSO Act For Assault

Wajid Hussain, a senior district administrative assistant at the Tinsukia District Commissioner’s office, has been suspended following serious allegations brought against him.
The complaint, lodged under the POCSO Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code, has prompted his suspension. Notably, Hussain is reportedly evading authorities.
According to sources, the district commissioner's office issued an order, stating that a complaint was lodged on August 22, 2023, at Tinsukia's Sadar Police Station, citing case number Tinsukia PS/C/NO-518/23.
The complaint included charges under sections 166A, 342, 354A, 506, 509, and 34 of the IPC, in conjunction with Sections 8, 17, and 18 of the POCSO Act. The order observed that Wajid Hussain has been absent from work since August 23, 2023, and despite being instructed to appear before the investigating officer, he has not done so.
The allegations stem from a police case filed against Hussain and his second wife on August 22, accusing them of physically assaulting and mistreating the minor daughter of his second wife. The girl had been residing with them after the marriage.
The complainant, identified as the brother of Hussain’s wife, disclosed that following her divorce, his sister and her two children were living with Wajid Hussain. Subsequently, she entered a relationship with Hussain, a divorcee and father of a son, and they decided to marry despite familial objections.
The situation escalated when, after the marriage, the woman brought her daughter to their household. Disturbingly, in June, the minor victim reached out to the family, detailing incidents of physical abuse and torment. The complainant expressed their belief that the accused individual had manipulated the system to their advantage, contributing to their harassment.