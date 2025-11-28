Assam Police Adopt Scientific MCU to Digitally Record Criminal Profiles

Assam Police have taken a significant step towards modernizing crime investigation by establishing Measurement Collection Units (MCU) under the Criminal Procedure Identification Act, 2022.

The new system allows for the scientific collection and storage of criminal data, making it impossible for habitual offenders to escape the law.

The MCU will record and preserve criminals’ DNA samples using advanced scientific techniques. Similar to the existing fingerprint database, the MCU will scan and store retina and full-body data of offenders in a centralized digital database.

This data can later be accessed from anywhere in India, allowing police to quickly cross-check information related to any criminal case.

The software integrated into the MCU enables instant verification of offenders involved in crimes, significantly speeding up investigations.

The system has been implemented in all district headquarters across Assam and is the first of its kind in the state.

Importantly, the MCU will also store DNA samples of criminals involved in offenses against women and children, ensuring enhanced safety and accountability.

With this scientific initiative, Assam Police aim to strengthen law enforcement and ensure that no repeat offender can evade justice.

