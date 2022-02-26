Mizoram: BJP Demands President’s Rule Over Alleged Lawlessness

Dip In Daily Covid-19 Cases As India's Vaccine Tally Rises To 177.13 CrThe Mizoram BJP unit submitted a memorandum to the Governor of the state Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati urging him to impose a President’s Rule due to the alleged lawlessness in the state under the Mizo National Front (MNF) government headed by chief minister Zoramthanga.

The BJP in its memorandum alleged that there was a total absence of good governance in the state resulting in misuse of public money through unfair means.

The memorandum further stated that there was rampant corruption in every level of administration where ministers and high officials of the state are suspected to be involved in various dubious business deals.

“The Union Home Minister had directed the state government in November 2019 to check the cross border illegal trade of dried areca nuts and fertilizers from Myanmar through Mizoram,” the memorandum said.

“Despite these glaring evidence of the existence of such illegal trade in this item in large volume and in utter disregard for the Centre directives, the Mizoram Government chooses to be a silent spectator on the commission of a crime before their very eyes,” it said.

It further alleged that the state government while promoting corruption, does not give free hand to law enforcing agencies who are tasked with the implementation of MHAs instructions in curbing these illegal activities.

The BJP also alleged that the state government under MNF is one of the most corrupt governments ever established in Mizoram.

“The present regime run by the Mizo National Front has a dubious distinction of being dubbed as the most corrupt government Mizoram has had so far. As a good number of Ministers/MLAs are running proxy contract works system for various development works, no due process is followed in awarding contract works,” the memorandum said.

The party also urged the governor to invoke article 356 (I) of the constitution and assume to himself all or any of the functions of the state government.

It has also been instructed to set up a probe by the Centre into all these criminal activities and punish those involved, big or small in the interest of the development of Mizoram and its people.

