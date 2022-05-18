Senior leader Nilamani Sen Deka questions expulsion from APCC

Expelled Congress leader Nilamani Sen Deka on Wednesday questioned his expulsion by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee saying that no political party can expel its member without first giving him a show-cause notice or suspension order.

The APCC expelled the senior party leader for violating the party discipline and engaging in anti-party activities earlier during the day.

Deka was expelled with immediate effect as directed by party President Bhupen Borah.

A notification issued by the party stated that Deka had been warned against making harmful against the party and despite his written assurance, he continued his anti-party activities.

Reacting before the media, Deka said, “In which Constitution or political party there exists a rule where a member can be expelled without being given a show-cause notice or suspended? The APCC has gone mad to do so.”

Regarding the APCC’s claim of his being involved in anti-party activities Deka said, “Let APCC publicly announce in which anti-party activities I was involved. They are saying so because I know a lot of things about many party members. I know which member took how much money before the elections and also who has not returned the money.”

The senior leader said that he will reveal all about it at the right time.

