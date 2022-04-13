Assam Police Announces Cash Reward for Intel on Man Accused of Molestation

The Dima Hasao police have announced a cash reward of Rs.50000 for any person who would provide information on the whereabout of Pondesh Sengyung who have been accused of allegedly molesting a girl in Haflong.

The incident occurred on April 9 and an FIR has been launched against Sengyung.

Speaking at a press briefing, Dima Hasao Superintendent of Police (SP) Jayanta Singh said that search operations are underway by the police to apprehend the accused person. He also requested the people of the district to cooperate with the police and inform the whereabout of the person if he is seen anywhere.

Singh said, “We are continuing all out efforts to get hold of the person. We have recovered his abandoned car near Sontilla area. Any person reporting any information about the accused will be rewarded a sum of Rs 50000 by the Police.”

“I would like to appeal all people to cooperate with the police. We are alos confident he will be apprehended soon,” he added.

Also Read: Assam: 3 Killed, 6 Injured in Dabaka Road Accident