Assam Police Appeals For Caution Amid Fake Child Lifter Reports

In a special appeal to the citizens of the state, Assam Police has urged for heightened caution against forwarding or sharing unverified information. Assam Police requested the public to remain vigilant and refrain from disseminating unconfirmed messages, particularly those related to security concerns.
The appeal comes in the wake of recent instances of misinformation being circulated regarding child lifters in Assam, potentially inciting panic or leading to untoward incidents. Assam Police emphasized the importance of verifying information before sharing it, especially in light of the need to prevent the recurrence of incidents such as mob violence or hate crimes.
In a post on social media, Assam Police wrote, " Some rumours about child lifters have again begun doing rounds in various parts, leading to a repeat of lynching incidents. Citizens are requested not to forward or share unverified rumours about child kidnappers."
Citizens were urged to be proactive in reporting any suspicious activities or messages to the authorities for prompt action. This appeal is part of ongoing efforts by Assam Police to maintain peace and security in the region and to prevent the resurgence of incidents like mob violence.
"If you see someone promoting/sharing such kind of rumours, kindly inform us immediately. We remain committed to ensure the safety of all our children & citizens," added the post.