Assam Police Apprehends Drug Peddler in Raid at Tamulpur

In a drug raid in Assam’s Tamulpur, the police successfully apprehended a drug peddler on Friday.
The peddler identified as Akram Hussain was held with assistance from local residents of Gandhibari.
The operation resulted in the confiscation of 46 containers filled with illicit drugs and the seizure of a Swift vehicle.
This successful joint effort between the police and community underscores the commitment to combatting drug-related activities in the region.
Earlier on August 7, the Guwahati city police apprehended a suspected drug peddler at Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) located in Lokhra and seized a small amount of illicit drugs from his possession.
The apprehended individual Asadul Ali was nabbed on suspicion and upon searching, the police found 1.33 grams of suspected heroin from his possession.
A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) was registered against the individual.