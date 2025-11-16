Assam Police Arrest 21 for Supporting Delhi Terror Attack Online, CM Issues Warning

In the wake of the recent terror attack in Delhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has warned that the state will not tolerate any support for terrorist activities online.

Following reports of objectionable comments on social media expressing sympathy for the attackers, the Assam Police launched a swift and targeted operation across the state.

As part of the crackdown, a total of 21 individuals have been arrested so far for allegedly expressing support for the terrorists on social media.

The arrested individuals hail from multiple districts, including Darrang, Goalpara, Nalbari, Chirang, Kamrup, Bongaigaon, Hailakandi, Lakhimpur, Barpeta, Hojai, South Salmara, Kokrajhar, Bajali, and Dhubri.

The list of those arrested includes:

1.Matiur Rahman (Darrang)

2.Hasan Ali Mondal (Goalpara)

3.Jayanta Mohan Das (Nalbari)

4.Abdul Latif (Chirang)

5.Wajhul Kamal (Kamrup)

6.Nur Amin Ahmed (Bongaigaon)

7.Rafizul Ali (Bongaigaon)

8.Farid Uddin Laskar (Hailakandi)

9.Inamul Islam (Lakhimpur)

10.Firuz Ahmed alias Papon (Lakhimpur)

11.Shahil Shoman Sikdar alias Shahidul Islam (Barpeta)

12.Rakibul Sultan (Barpeta)

13.Nasim Akram (Hojai)

14.Taslim Ahmed (Kamrup)

15.Abdur Rahim Mollah alias Bappi Hussain (South Salmara)

16.Karinur Hasan (Chirang)

17.Abu Hanif alias New Collection (Bongaigaon)

18.Monwar Hussain (Kamrup)

19.Inamul Haque (Kokrajhar)

20.Nabi Hussain (Bajali)

21.Azizur Hussain (Dhubri)

CM Sarma emphasized that the police operation remains ongoing and more arrests may follow. “We will not tolerate anyone expressing support online for the terrorists behind the Delhi attack, and strict action will be taken against those who do so,” he stated in his Facebook post.

