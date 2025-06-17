Assam Youth Held for ‘Pakistan Zindabad’, ‘Cow Meat Zindabad’ Facebook Post

A youth was arrested in Assam’s Nagaon district for allegedly posting inflammatory content on social media, including slogans such as “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Cow Meat Zindabad.”

The accused has been identified as Safikul Ali, a resident of Moipani in Mukalmua.

According to sources, Ali had uploaded the controversial content on Facebook, which included a photograph of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The posts drew sharp reactions from users, who flagged them to the police, following which he was taken into custody.

Ali, who had reportedly been on the run for a long time, was taken into custody shortly after the posts came to light. A case has been registered against him and further investigation is underway.

