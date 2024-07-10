Assam Police Arrest 3 UP Traffickers for Child Marriage Attempt in Bongaigaon

In a significant development, three alleged women traffickers have been apprehended by the Jogighopa police in Assam's Bongaigaon.
The three traffickers identified as Arbaaz Khan, his father Papu Khan, and his mother Bashiran Nesa, the suspects were caught attempting to marry off a 14-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh, under the pretext of travel outside the state.
The arrests were made under Case No. 114/24, registered under Section 87/143 of the Indian Penal Code at the Jogighopa police station.
Further details of the investigation are currently being pursued by the Jogighopa police, emphasizing their commitment to ensuring justice and safeguarding vulnerable individuals from exploitation.