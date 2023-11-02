Assam Police Arrest 5 Cyber Criminals; Seize Forged Documents

In yet another operation against cyber fraudsters, the Morigaon Police on Thursday reportedly arrested five cyber criminals and seized large number of forged documents from their possession.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Assadul Islam, Umar Saddique, Jahangir Ali, Wasim Akram and Majaharul Islam, sources said.
According to reports, the Morigaon Police conducted a massive search operation at Uralkota in Moirabari after getting specific information earlier today.
As per allegations leveled against the five criminals, they used the PAN and Aadhaar cards of a person hailing from Delhi and allegedly affixed the photo of some other man. In this way, the cyber criminals looted a huge amount of money from a lot of people in the pretext of proving them loans through an online app, reports said.