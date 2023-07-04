Assam: Two Cyber Criminals Nabbed In Morigaon; SIM Cards, ATM Cards Seized

In a successful operation, Assam police on Monday night apprehended two cyber criminals and seized a number of objectionable items from their possession in Morigaon district.
The two arrestees have been identified as Babul Islam and Rubuluddin, both hailing from Titatala and Kacharibari respectively.
Both were nabbed from Buwalguri village on Monday night in an operation that was carried out based on intelligence inputs.
Upon search, the police recovered 167 sim cards, six ATM cards, four passbook, three Aadhar cards and four voter ID cards
A case under the IT Act has been registered against the duo. An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.
Earlier last month, the Morigaon police conducted a successful raid, leading to the arrest of a notorious cyber criminal at Goroimari.
The apprehended individual has been identified as Aminul Haque, a significant player in the realm of cyber criminal activities.
During the raid, law enforcement authorities seized a staggering 238 fake SIM cards from Aminul's possession, highlighting the extent of his involvement in illicit activities.
The arrest serves as a significant blow to the network of cyber criminals, as Aminul's actions were known to disrupt and compromise the online security of countless individuals. The Morigaon police have intensifed their efforts to dismantle such criminal networks and ensure a safer cyberspace for all.