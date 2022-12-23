Assam Police Arrest 7 Kidnappers in Biswanath

As many as seven kidnappers were arrested in Assam’s Biswanath district. This was informed by the police on Thursday.

According to sources, one woman, identified as Manju Basumatary, was kidnapped from Milan Nagar in Gohpur on December 18 around 6.30 pm by a group of seven people who were on two bikes and one Bolero car.

When the locals informed the police regarding the kidnapping incident, they immediately rushed to the spot and alerted the area. The police tried to chase the vehicle however, failed to do so. The kidnappers threw Manju from the vehicle after they saw police chasing them around 11 pm.

The police continuing their investigation into the matter caught the seven-member gang, including two women.

The accused who were involved in the kidnapping have been identified as Manju's eldest daughter's boyfriend Rohit Basumatary, Jingsa Basumatary, Bimal Wary, James Basumatary, Charsangsa Basumatary, Prakash Narzary, Rourip Wary and Jonali Basumatary.

Out of these eight, Rohit is currently absconding.

The police are questioning the arrested kidnappers.

The Officer-in-Charge of Gohpur Police Station said, “We arrested the kidnappers, including to two women, from various locations of Udalguri during continuous separate operations. We have lodged a case against them under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.”