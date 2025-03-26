Brother Kills Sister Over Family Dispute in Assam's Morigaon

A shocking case of fratricide has emerged from Oujari village in Morigaon's Manipur locality, where a man allegedly killed his sister over a family dispute.

Advertisment

According to reports, Purna Das brutally assaulted his sister, Anu Das, following a heated argument this evening. He then tied her up inside their home.

Later, as Anu Das fell unconscious, Purna Das took her to Morigaon Civil Hospital. However, doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the crime was fueled by a dispute over family property. Meanwhile, the accused, Purna Das, claimed that he attacked his sister because she was allegedly mistreating their father.

The Morigaon police have taken Purna Das into custody, and an investigation is underway to ascertain further details of the incident.

Also Read: Guwahati: Unidentified Body Recovered From Drain in Maligaon; Police Suspect Murder