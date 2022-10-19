Assam Police Arrest Cyber Fraudsters in Baksa

Assam Police arrested two cyber fraudsters hailing from Jharkhand in Baksa district on Wednesday.

According to sources, the fraudsters, identified as Afzal Ansari and Akhtar Ansari, posed as bank employees siphoned off lakhs of rupees in Salbari.

They siphoned off a sum amount of Rs. 1,02,000 from the victim Amrit Das.

Earlier in the month of September, a fraudster, identified as Navam, siphoned an amount of Rs. 16 Lakhs from Punjab National Bank account of a retired college principal Lalit Shyam.