Assam Police Arrest Four Drug Peddlers in Separate Ops

In a late-night anti-drug operation, Kohora police, in collaboration with local village guards, successfully apprehended two youths on National Highway 37 in Assam’s Kaziranga region.
The suspects were found in possession of one gram of suspected narcotics while travelling on a KTM bike from Nagaon towards Jorhat.
The arrests were part of an ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking in the region, as authorities intensify efforts to curb the illegal drug trade.
Both individuals are currently under investigation, with police looking into their potential connections to larger drug networks.
In another notable incident, a coordinated effort by AAMSU workers and local residents in Debitola, Parbatjhora, resulted in the arrest of a drug user.
The individual, identified as Abdul Matleb, was found in possession of one drug-filled container, four empty containers, and three syringes.
Police promptly arrived at the scene and took Matleb into custody for further interrogation.
Meanwhile, Lanka police arrested a trafficker and seized 119 grams of heroin. The estimated market value of the seized drugs is substantial.
The peddler identified as Farooq Ahmed alias Babu is currently under investigation, with police working to dismantle the larger network behind the trafficking operation.