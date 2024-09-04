Guwahati News

Tension Grips Guwahati's Hengrabari as Locals Nab Drug Addict

Tension escalated in Guwahati’s Hengrabari area near Lichubagan late last night after a group of locals confronted a drug-addicted youth.
Tension Grips Guwahati's Hengrabari as Locals Nab Drug Addict
Tension Grips Guwahati's Hengrabari as Locals Nab Drug Addict
Pratidin Time
Updated on

Tension escalated in Guwahati’s Hengrabari area near Lichubagan late last night after a group of locals confronted a drug-addicted youth.

The incident unfolded when residents caught the young man, who was in possession of drug paraphernalia, including a syringe. Two other individuals, suspected to be involved in the drug activity, managed to flee the scene.

Angered by the growing drug menace, locals surrounded the house of the drug seller, demanding action.

Dispur police were promptly informed and arrived at the scene. The youth was handed over to the police for further investigation.

Residents expressed concern over the rising presence of drug addicts in the area, calling for stricter action to curb the issue.

Tension Grips Guwahati's Hengrabari as Locals Nab Drug Addict
Son Kills Father in Assam’s Kokrajhar After Argument Over Drug Funds
Assam police
Drug addict
Dispur police

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/tension-grips-guwahatis-hengrabari-as-locals-nab-drug-addict
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com