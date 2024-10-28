Assam Police Arrest Four Poachers Planning To Kill Rhino on Diwali Night

In a decisive anti-poaching operation, Assam Police apprehended four notorious poachers near Orang National Park who were allegedly plotting to kill rhinos on Diwali night.
The arrests were made after Dalgaon police received a critical tip-off, allowing them to intercept the group before any harm could come to the park's endangered rhinos.
The suspects, identified as Abdul Ali, Azdahar Ali, Ali Hussain, and Khalilur Rahman, are all residents of Kaupati village, situated close to the national park. Police have seized a .303 rifle and a rifle barrel from the suspects, disrupting what appears to be a well-planned operation to target the rhino population.
An investigation has been launched to gather more details about their activities, associates, and the broader poaching ring.