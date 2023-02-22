Assam Police Arrests 6 GCLO Cadres

The Assam Police has arrested six cadres of the newly formed militant outfit named Greater Cooch Behar Liberation Organization (GCLO).

The GCLO cadres were arrested after extensive search operations conducted by the Gossaigaon Police.

The arrested GCLO cadres have been identified as Sanjeeb Rai, Gautam Rai, Uttam Rai, Manoj Rai, Abhijit Rai and Dipesh Rai.

It may be mentioned that, just two days ago, the newly formed outfit GCLO had threatened to take up arms if their demand of a separate Kamtapur State was not met.

Videos released by the militant outfit recently have been circulating on social media where the cadres can be seen shouting slogans regarding their demands.

The emergence of the new outfit assumes significance as it comes amid peace talks between the Kamtapur Liberation Organization (KLO), which has been demanding a separate Kamtapur State for decades now.

Meanwhile, the Assam Government has initiated a peace talks with KLO commander-in-chief Jibon Singha who has given up arms and agreed to join the national mainstream.