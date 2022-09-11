Assam Police Arrests Cyber Criminal in Jorhat

With recent rise in cyber crimes, Assam Police arrested a cyber criminal in Jorhat district on Sunday.

The fraudster has been identified as Navam Shrotriya alias Piku.

According to sources, Navam siphoned an amount of Rs. 16 Lakhs from Punjab National Bank account of a retired college principal Lalit Shyam.

Speaking to media Lalit said, “I have no idea how they hacked into my bank account and siphoned Rs. 16 Lakhs. After I got to know that the frauds siphoned my entire savings, I went to lodge an FIR in Titabor Police Station. Gradually, the police arrested the fraudster.”

“This is the first time that I came across such incident. I am retired college principal and the money they siphoned was my savings. As I was victimized to this fraud, I urge all the citizens of Assam to be aware of such incidents,” he added.