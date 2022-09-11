Veteran Actor & Former Union Minister Krishnam Raju Passes Away

Veteran Telugu actor and former union minister Krishnam Raju passed away in Hyderabad in the wee hours on Sunday.

He was 83.

The veteran actor was suffering from health complications and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. The actor-turned-politician was expected to get discharged from the hospital in a few days' time. However, his health could not improve.

Notably, Krishnam Raju was the first actor to have served as a Union Minister in the cabinet of India's former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Popularly known as Rebel Star, Krishnam Raju had a glorified film and political career. He was last seen in Prabhas's Pan Indian film Radhe Syam as the spiritual guru.

He began as career in Telugu films in 1966 after briefly working as a journalist. He was seen in villain roles initially but soon switched over to main protagonist roles.

Meanwhile, the Southern film industry has condoled the demise of the actor and politician.