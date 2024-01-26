Assam

Assam Police Arrests Four Suspected ULFA-I Cadres on Republic Day

According to reports, the cadres were nabbed during search operations launched at different places in the states on Republic Day.
Amid Republic Day celebrations, the Assam police arrested at least four suspected cadres of the banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) on Friday, reports said.

According to reports, the cadres were nabbed during search operations launched at different places in the states on Republic Day. 

However, the police have not yet revealed the identities of the arrested persons. Further sources said that an investigation into the matter is underway.

At present, the Assam police are holding the four detained suspected ULFA-I members at an undisclosed site.

