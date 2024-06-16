Assam: Police & BSF Seize Rs 6 Cr Worth of Yaba Tablets in Karimganj, Two Held

In a significant joint operation, the Ramakrishnanagar police and the BSF Intelligence team have made a major breakthrough in their ongoing drive against drugs in Karimganj district. The coordinated effort resulted in the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of 30,000 Yaba tablets, a synthetic stimulant.
The illegal substances were discovered in an auto-rickshaw, bearing the registration number AS 10AC 9439. The raid was conducted in a covert manner, ensuring the success of the mission.
The two suspects, identified as Atikur Rahman and Sahrul Islam, were apprehended on the spot. Police have estimated the market value of the seized Yaba tablets to be approximately Rs 6 crore, highlighting the significant impact of this bust on the local drug trade.
Currently, the Ramakrishnanagar police are continuing their investigation and processing the arrests of these traffickers. The collaborative efforts of the police and the BSF Intelligence team underscore their commitment to eradicating drug trafficking in the region.