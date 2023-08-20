Assam: Police Bust Burmese Supari Trade In Hailakandi

In an operation, the police raided a residence in Assam's Hailakandi, leading to the apprehension of one individual along with 300 sacks of Burmese supari on Saturday night.
The confiscated supari, with a market value exceeding Rs 80 lakh was seized during the operation.
An individual named Rusan Uddin Mazarbhuyan was apprehended by the police.
He has been taken into custody as part of the ongoing investigation, underscoring law enforcement's commitment to curbing illegal activities and upholding public safety.
Earlier on August 12, acting upon an input about the illegal transportation of Burmese Supari (dried betel nut) a joint Operation was launched by STF, Assam and local police from Bashishtha Police Station in Guwahati.
At about 10 PM, the joint operation team intercepted a Tata LP truck bearing registration no. AS 01 GC 0756 at Beherbari, PS- Bashishtha and recovered 28 numbers of bags of contraband Burmese Supari weighing 1400 kgs that had been transported concealed in a separate chamber.
Two persons namely Ramen Basumatary and Dipak Basumatary, sons of late Babul Basumatary of Sarma Kata under PS Basistha Kamrup (Metro), Assam were apprehended on the spot.