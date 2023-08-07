Assam: Police Bust Drug Racket in Mankachar; Two Held
The police conducted a successful anti-drug drive in Assam's Mankachar and apprehended two drug traffickers with a huge quantity of drugs during the wee hours of Monday.
The police raided a tempo that was headed towards Mankachar from Hatsingimari and seized 2485 intoxicating substances from the vehicle.
The drug peddlers have been identified as Khalek Uz Zaman and Habibul Ahmed, who are residents of Hatshingimari.
The police said that they were part of a notorious drug racket that was operating in the area and supplying drugs to various parts of the state. The police also said that they were investigating the source and the destination of the drugs and trying to nab the other members of the gang.
Earlier on July 30, a major drugs smuggling ring operating fearlessly right under the noses of cops at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati was unearthed
Ambulance drivers turned into contraband smugglers illegally transporting more than just patients in the ambulances.
According to initial reports, this operation was going on right under the noses of Bhangagarh Police Station in Guwahati as the ambulances carrying patients to GMCH were involved in transporting illicit drugs.
After receiving inputs from secret informants, the police carried out an operation during which an ambulance driver was arrested and illicit drugs were seized from his possession.