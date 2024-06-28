Assam Police Bust Drug Rings, Multiple Arrests in Two Separate Ops

A significant anti-drug operation in Assam’s Hailakandi on Thursday night led to the seizure of heroin from two autorickshaws, a total of 166 grams of heroin was confiscated during the operation during a naka search conducted by Bandukmara police.
The operation resulted in the arrest of four drug peddlers, namely Abdul Hussain, Nazrul Islam Laskar, Nazim Uddin Laskar, and another supplier, Nazrul Haque Borbhuiyan.
Meanwhile, in Kamrup's Changsari, a separate crackdown by the Special Task Force (STF), led by ASP Kalyan Kumar Pathak, saw the seizure of 140 grams of heroin. The operation culminated in the arrest of two drug peddlers at Madanpur tollgate.
These enforcement actions underscore the Assam police's proactive stance against drug trafficking, targeting key locations to curb the illegal drug trade in the region.