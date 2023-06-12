Assam Police Bust Illegal LPG Refilling Racket in Digboi, 4 Arrested

Digboi police busted a major cooking gas smuggling den near a LPG bottling plant of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).
During the raid, police arrested four persons in connection to the incident and seized one truck bearing registration number AS 23 CC 8473 loaded with domestic gas cylinders of Indane Gas.
According to police sources, the gang was involved in illegally refilling domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from domestic cylinders to empty cylinders inside an unauthorized warehouse near the bottling plant.
Meanwhile, all the four accused has been taken into police custody. An investigation into the case is underway.