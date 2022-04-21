Three Held For Selling Deer Meat In Guwahati

Three persons were apprehended by the Assam forest department for allegedly selling deer meat in Guwahati.

As per reports, the deer meat was recovered from an apartment in Guwahati’s Mathgaria area.

The three accused persons were identified as Shyam Chandra Rai, Arman Puramanik and Mohammad Sahil.

Police said that the trio is currently being interrogated to unearth further linkages.

Reportedly, the forest department launched an operation based on inputs by a resident in the Mathgaria area.

Meanwhile, a case was lodged against the culprits under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Also Read: J&K: Top LeT Commander Among 2 Militants Killed In Encounter