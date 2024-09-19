Assam Police Bust Major Cyber Crime Gang in Morigaon; 8 Held

In a major operation on Wednesday night, Assam police conducted a raid in Moirabari under Morigaon district, resulting in the arrest of eight cyber criminals.
The crackdown, which targeted a notorious cyber gang, has resulted in the detention of individuals namely Jahanur Ali, Fardis Ali, Wakibur Rahman, Hussain Jahangir Ali, and Babul Islam. The identities of three additional suspects are still being verified.
One of the detainees, who was in poor health, has been transferred to Nagaon Medical College for treatment.
The Morigaon police continue to interrogate all those arrested as part of their ongoing efforts against cyber crime.
Notably, over the past year, more than 200 cyber criminals have been apprehended and imprisoned, underscoring the police's commitment to tackling cyber crime in the region.