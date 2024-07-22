Assam Police Bust Major Drug Hub; Two Arrested in Separate Ops

In a significant crackdown against drug trafficking, Assam police have apprehended a notorious drug dealer and seized a substantial cache of heroin.
The operation, conducted in Hajo’s Mahadev Tola, led to the arrest of Dhaneswar Das, also known as Kachu.
Acting on confidential information, police raided his residence and discovered 50 containers filled with heroin hidden inside a bamboo trunk. The total value of the seized drugs is estimated to be in thousands of rupees.
Dhaneswar Das, accused of operating in the drug trade for an extended period, is now in Hajo police custody.
Meanwhile, in another operation, Basistha police have apprehended a drug smuggler, near the Beharbari flyover in Guwahati.
The peddler identified as Surajit Boro, was arrested in possession of 38 containers filled with illicit drugs.
Along with the drug haul, police also seized two mobile phones and a scooty.