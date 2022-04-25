Assam Police Bust Several Terror Modules, 16 Arrested So Far

A total of 16 people were arrested by Assam police for their involvement in several modules of proscribed terror outfits Ansarul Bangla Team (ABT) and Al-Qaida Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

This was informed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma wrote, "In a long-drawn Operation Assam Police has cracked down on several modules of Ansarul Bangla Team /Al-Qaida Indian Subcontinent in Assam.

He also termed the operation by the police as a huge success of intelligence and an example of courage.

"It's a huge intelligence success and a true example of courage and dedication of Assam Police. Total Arrests so far -16," CM Sarma added.