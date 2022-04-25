Assam Police Bust Several Terror Modules, 16 Arrested So Far

A total of 16 people were arrested by Assam police for their involvement in several modules of proscribed terror outfits Ansarul Bangla Team (ABT) and Al-Qaida Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).
This was informed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.
Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma wrote, "In a long-drawn Operation Assam Police has cracked down on several modules of Ansarul Bangla Team /Al-Qaida Indian Subcontinent in Assam.
He also termed the operation by the police as a huge success of intelligence and an example of courage.
"It's a huge intelligence success and a true example of courage and dedication of Assam Police. Total Arrests so far -16," CM Sarma added.
Some of the key accused arrested by police are Mufti Saiful Islam (Bangladeshi National), Imran Hussain, Noushad Ali, Khairul Islam, Badshah Soleman, Mamunur Rashid, Mufti Suleman Ali, Saddam Hussain, Moqibul Hussain.
Assam police, while sharing the names, said that they will continue their crackdown against such terror modules.
"Thank you CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for continued guidance in the fight against AQIS and Ansarul Bangla. We remain committed to completely annihilating these terror modules. We shall continue our offensive," tweeted Assam Police.
