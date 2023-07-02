Assam Police Busts Entire Network of Fledgling Terrorist Gang in BTR, 7 Arrested

In a major crackdown, Assam Police has busted the entire network of the fledgling terrorist gang that wanted to start extortion in the name of Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) and Boro Liberation Army (BLA) in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) area of Assam.
The Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh informing about the development said that a total of seven persons have been arrested from different parts of Assam, Nagaland and West Bengal in connection to the case.
The arrested persons have been identified as Dauharu Bodo (43) alias Dadhiram (Money Collector) PS-Tangla under Udalguri district, Amit Boro (39) PS- Rawta under Udalguri district, Buddhiman Debbarma (45), Bijay Teron (23) PS-Barpathar under Karbi Anglong district, Rengwna Brahma alias B Rwngwra (34) PS and district Udalguri, Bhumsa Chandra Boro (23) alias B Bwkhangsa alias Bhupen PS- Dhula under Darrang district and Kajal Ray (42) PS and District- Tamulpur.
Earlier in the month of June this year, in a press statement addressing the Union Government and state government of Assam, the a newly formed militant outfit had mentioned that the outlawed faction has taken birth in BTR with the demand for a separate state ‘Boroland’ in the month of February 1, 2023.
The core members of the newly formed militant organization comprise B Dwidengra (President), B Rwngwra (Vice President), B Ankhlai (Army Chief) and B Bwkhangsa (General Secretary).