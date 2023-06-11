Boro Liberation Army (BLA): New Militant Outfit Formed in BTR?

A new militant organization that goes by the name of Boro Liberation Army (BLA) has emerged in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in Assam.
In a press statement addressing the Union Government and state government of Assam, the said militant outfit has mentioned that the new outlawed faction has taken birth in BTR with the demand for a separate state ‘Boroland’ in the month of February 1, 2023.
The core members of the newly formed militant organization comprise B Dwidengra (President), B Rwngwra (Vice President), B Ankhlai (Army Chief) and B Bwkhangsa (General Secretary).
This comes at a time when Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his allies have been claiming that the third BTR Agreement had ushered in a new era of peace in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).
Notably, the third BTR Accord was signed between Assam government and National democratic front of Bodoland in the month of January 27, 2020.
Earlier last year, another militant outfit with name United Liberation of Bodoland (ULB) had come to the fore.
In a video, that had gone viral on social media last year, a group of youths donning military camouflage and wearing black face cover resented against the Boro Peace Treaty signed among the Centre, the Assam government and former militant groups of the BTAD.
A youth, who is thought as the leader of the group, christened as United Liberation of Bodoland (ULB) said that they are not happy with the Peace Treaty and hence they returned to the jungle.
Later, all the cadres of the newly formed group United Liberation of Bodoland (ULB) had returned home in the month of September last year and surrendered before the Assam Police.
Meanwhile, under the leadership of the president of the organization B. Daidengra, the news of the birth of the new militant outfit in the month of February was sent via an emergency number in several WhatsApp group.