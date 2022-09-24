Assam Police Busts Human Trafficking Racket in Haryana, Woman Among 9 Held

The Barpeta Police has arrested nine persons including one woman for allegedly running a human trafficking racket.

The arrested persons allegedly kidnapped women from Assam and sold them in other states.

The nine arrested persons have been identified as Aleka Begum, Akher Ali, Asraful Alom, Saddam Hussain, Jainur Ali, Azad Hussain, Delbar Hussain, Nur Mohammad and Anuwar Hussain.

The accused have been arrested by the Barpeta Police from Haryana after launching search operations in collaboration with the Haryana Police.

According to the police, the accused persons identified themselves as Rahul and build relationships with woman.

Reportedly, the gang sold women of all age groups at around Rs 3 lakhs each.

Meanwhile, the police have also rescued two girls hailing from Barpeta and Mangaldoi from the gang.