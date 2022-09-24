Assam

Assam Police Busts Human Trafficking Racket in Haryana, Woman Among 9 Held

The arrested persons allegedly kidnapped woman from Assam and sold them in other states.
9 arrested for alleged human trafficking in Assam
9 arrested for alleged human trafficking in Assam
Pratidin Time

The Barpeta Police has arrested nine persons including one woman for allegedly running a human trafficking racket.

The arrested persons allegedly kidnapped women from Assam and sold them in other states.

The nine arrested persons have been identified as Aleka Begum, Akher Ali, Asraful Alom, Saddam Hussain, Jainur Ali, Azad Hussain, Delbar Hussain, Nur Mohammad and Anuwar Hussain.

The accused have been arrested by the Barpeta Police from Haryana after launching search operations in collaboration with the Haryana Police.

According to the police, the accused persons identified themselves as Rahul and build relationships with woman.

Reportedly, the gang sold women of all age groups at around Rs 3 lakhs each.  

Meanwhile, the police have also rescued two girls hailing from Barpeta and Mangaldoi from the gang.

Also Read
PM Modi to Launch 5G Services in India on October 1
rescue
Barpeta police
human trafficking racket
Haryana Police

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com