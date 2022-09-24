PM Modi to Launch 5G Services in India on October 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 5G services in the country at the India Mobile Congress at Pragati Maidan in Delhi on October 1.

“Taking India’s digital transformation & connectivity to new heights, Hon’ble PM, @narendramodi, will roll out 5G services in India; at India Mobile Congress; Asia’s largest technology exhibition,” the National Broadband Mission said in a tweet on Saturday.

The official website of India Mobile Congress (IMC), a telecom, media and technology forum, on its website, said that PM Modi will inaugurate the event and launch 5G services. The IMC is jointly organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), according to its website.

According to reports, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Bharti Airtel’s Sunil Mittal, and Vodafone-Idea India head Ravinder Takkar will be on stage with PM Modi on the occasion.

In terms of speed, the thumb rule for 5G is 100 Mbps, though it may vary. The broad consensus for 4G is that it is in the range of 60-70 Mbps.

The DoT has received payment of around Rs 17,876 crores from service providers, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Adani Data Networks and Vodafone Idea for the spectrum they won in a recent auction.

DoT had earlier announced that the high-speed 5G internet would be launched in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune in the first phase.