Assam Police Busts Major Drug Racket in Duliajan, Arrests 3

In a bid to curb drug use and trafficking, the Assam police conducted a raid in Duliajan on Monday, resulting in the arrest of three drug peddlers.
The operation was carried out by the local police in a dhaba in the Sukuta Chariali of the town.
The three arrested individuals who hail from Duliajan were identified as Simanta Saikia, Palash Gogoi, and Sanjeev Kohar. The police officials found a large amount of drugs in their possession, indicating that they were involved in drug trafficking.
The authorities also seized a vehicle numbered AS01AH4559, two motorcycles numbered AS23AH5258 and QW06Y5077 respectively. It may be mentioned that the police authorities also recovered cash RS 70 thousand from the three individuals.
After the arrest, the Duliajan police registered a case against them under section 34/2024 and were transferred to the Dibrugarh central jail.