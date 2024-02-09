Drug Mafia's Attack Leaves Cop Injured in Assam's Nagaon

In a sensational incident, a police officer sustained injuries after a group of drug mafias in Assam's Nagaon district, reports said on Friday.
As per reports, the incident occurred at Nagaon's Borbheti when a police team conducted a raid at a hideout of drug mafias on Thursday night.
When the police team reached the spot, a drug dealer allegedly launched an attack on the police and fled from the spot. The accused has been identified as Imran Ali, sources said.
The police have reportedly recovered brown sugar in 15 soap boxes and also the bike of the accused.
The injured cop identified as Deep Narayan Giri has been admitted at a hospital for treatment, sources informed.