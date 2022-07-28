Assam Police Busts Major Terror Module

A major terror module has been busted by the Assam Police on Thursday with the arrest of 10 people linked with Bangladesh-based radical outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

Hiren Nath, ADGP (Special Branch), while quoted by ANI said that in the last 24 hours, the module based in Barpeta district was busted and arrests made from various parts of the state.

"We have arrested seven persons from Barpeta district, one each from Moirabari area in Morigaon district, Guwahati and Bongaigaon districts. Investigation is on," Nath said.

He added that police had recovered some incriminating literature and documents as well.

The top Assam police officer said that the person arrested from the Moirabari area also ran a Madrassa.

"We are investigating the matter," Hiren Nath said. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, eight more persons having alleged links with jehadi organisations have been arrested in Moirabari in Assam’s Morigaon district on Thursday.

The linkmen were arrested after the Morigaon Police conducted search operations at the Sarusola Girls Madrassa. The linkmen have been arrested for interrogation.

Earlier today, the police arrested a jehadi linkman identified as Mufti Mustafa, the head of Jamiulhuda Madrassa at Moirabari. He had alleged links with terror outfit Al-Qaeda. The police seized various documents including a bank passbook and mobile phones from Mustafa’s possession. The Madrassa was also sealed by the police.

Meanwhile, another linkman identified as Afsarul has been arrested from Milanpur in Morigaon.