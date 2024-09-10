Assam Police Capture Another Accused in Indrani Tahbildar Suicide Case

In a significant development in the Indrani Tahbildar suicide case, the Chandmari police have arrested Kuldeep Das from Ghagrapar, Nalbari district on Monday, who had been on the run.
Das was apprehended late at night and is accused of circulating obscene videos related to the case.
The tragic suicide of BJP leader Indrani Tahbildar occurred in August 2023 at her residence in Bamunimaidan, Guwahati.
A controversial image of Indrani with Anurag Chaliha went viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage.
Kuldeep Das's name emerged in connection with the incident, and he has been evading arrest since then.
It maybe mentioned that, previously, four individuals—Anurag Chaliha, Diban Deka, Rekhanta Das, and Aseem Chakraborty—were arrested in relation to Indrani's suicide.
The case has also unveiled troubling connections to a broader job-name scam within the BJP's internal circle. Aseem Chakraborty and Trishna Sharma were arrested in connection with the scam, but despite the passage of two months, the city police have yet to file a chargesheet, leaving both individuals free on bail.
The ongoing investigations continue to shed light on the complexities of the case and the implications for the political landscape in the state.