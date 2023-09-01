Assam Police Commando Trainees from Special Battalions Complete Training Leg with Army

Prasenjit Deb
The Assam Police Commando trainees from five special battalions marked the successful culmination of Phase I with the Indian Army at seven locations in Assam and Meghalaya today after 40 weeks of intense training which has transformed the recruits into a formidable force.
A total of 2284 Commando recruits including 273 lady commandos, 269 Sub Inspectors including 15 lady Sub Inspectors of Assam Police Commando Battalions were trained by the Instructors of the Indian Army.
The training was conducted under the aegis of Gajraj Corps of Army's Eastern Command, which planned the training routine, meticulously crafted to mould the commandos into a highly skilled and disciplined unit. These highly trained commandos will form the bedrock of Assam Police to counter any internal security challenge.
The functions held at the culmination of training at various locations were tribute to the months of rigorous training, unceasing efforts and support of the Indian Army who provided state of the art infrastructure and instructors at various training nodes.
The culmination ceremonies included cultural performances to celebrate the achievement and hard work of all involved. The commandos, instructors, and distinguished guests were seen engaged in conversations, sharing their stories and experiences which was heart- warming experience for all present.
This successful completion of the Assam Police Commando Battalion training also highlights the excellent coordination between the state police and the Indian Army.