Assam: Police Conduct Anti-Drug Operation in Hajo, Detains 3 Peddlers

In a significant anti-drug operation at Hajo in northwest of Assam’s Guwahati, the Assam Police on Sunday detained three drug peddlers and seized a considerable amount of drugs and drug paraphernalia (any equipment that is used to produce, conceal, and consume illicit drugs).
The raids conducted at various locations in Barni village resulted in the confiscation of approximately 20.5 grams of drugs.
The detained individuals have been identified as Pinku Ali, Rajul Ali, and Abed Ali.
Notably, a staggering 109 containers were seized from Pinku Ali's residence, while Abed Ali's residence yielded 10 containers and several packets of drugs.
The apprehension of the three accused occurred during an attempted drug transaction involving Raju Ali. The three of them were held while they were trying to sell the drugs to Raju Ali.
Police authorities are actively investigating the case and are determined to curb the menace of drug trafficking in the region.
Earlier on May 16, the Assam Police seized a huge quantity of illicit drugs worth Rs 3 crores in Hailakandi district. Around 332 grams of contraband drugs was seized during an operation led by Office-in-Charge of Jamira PS in Hailakandi.
During the operation, the police also apprehended three alleged drug smugglers in connection to it.
The arrested trio were identified as Nazrul Hussain Borbhuya, Bikram Riyang, and Ajmal Hussain Borbhuyan.
Last week, Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh informed that the state police have seized drugs amounting to Rs 1,430 cores in the last two years.
He also informed that a total of 5,580 cases have been registered in the state the under the NDPS Act.