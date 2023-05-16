Assam: Drugs Worth Rs 3 Crore Seized In Hailakandi; Three Held

During the operation, the police also apprehended three alleged drug smugglers in connection to it.

The arrested trio has been identified as Nazrul Hussain Borbhuya, Bikram Riyang, and Ajmal Hussain Borbhuyan.

Last week, Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh informed that the state police have seized drugs amounting to Rs 1,430 cores in the last two years.

He also informed that a total of 5,580 cases have been registered in the state the under the NDPS Act.

Assam is among the top 10 states in registration of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases, he said, adding that 9309 drug traffickers had been arrested and property worth Rs 19.40 crore had been frozen in the last two years.

“In last two years, Assam police have seized 239 kg of heroin, 71902 kg of ganja, 283 kg of opium, 98.68 lakh psychotropic tablets, 4.78 lakh cough syrup bottles, 214 kg of cannabis, 40 kg of cocaine.

Moreover, the state police have destroyed 648 bighas opium and 32 bighas cannabis cultivation. 26 habitual traffickers were also detained,” Singh said.