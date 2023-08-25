Assam Police Conduct Anti-Drug Operations In Multiple Places

In a recent police operation against drug trafficking at Doboka in Assam’s Hojai, three individuals were apprehended for their involvement on Friday.
According to sources, the raid resulted in the seizure of a staggering 72 containers filled with heroin and the apprehension of three individuals identified as Inas Ali, Rimara Begum, and Najma Begum.
The apprehended individuals were brought before the court and remanded to judicial custody.
Another significant drug seizure took place in Mizoram, specifically in Saitual district, where law enforcement authorities successfully confiscated 15 packets of heroin from a vehicle during a raid.
The combined weight of the seized heroin amounted to 179 grams.
Additionally, a trafficker named Lalon Puia was apprehended for possession of heroin.
In yet another incident, Champak Sahu was apprehended for his involvement in drug smuggling in Gohpur’s Rajgarh.
The authorities seized a total of 16 containers filled with drugs from Champak. The efforts of law enforcement highlight their commitment to curbing drug-related activities and maintaining public safety.