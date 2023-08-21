Multiple Regions Witness Anti-Drug Operations In Assam

Law enforcement agencies are intensifying their anti-drug efforts across various parts of Assam.
In Jogighopa, a significant development emerged with the arrest of a drug dealer named Ajmer Ali from Kabaitari village.
This operation, conducted on National Highway 17, resulted in the seizure of 11.50 grams of heroin concealed within six containers.
A parallel drive against drug trafficking unfolded in Sarupathar, where a police raid at Naojan, West Bilpathar led to the arrest of four traffickers—Sajir Hussain, Habibur Rahman, Salim Hussain, and Krishna Neog.
The raid yielded 6.72 grams of heroin, along with Rs 60,000 in cash and five mobile phones. Investigations revealed that the suspects procured drugs from Dimapur for distribution in Sarupathar.
In Rangia, another individual was apprehended for drug-related activities. Moon Ali was arrested in possession of 13 grams of heroin.
Meanwhile, Nagaon's Kachua police executed a successful raid, arresting Abdul Malek, Sajida Khatun, and Kulsuma Khatun, including two women, from Gerjai Pam.
The trio was found with 8 boxes of soap concealing 120 grams of heroin. These incidents underscore the ongoing fight against drug trade and the importance of vigilant law enforcement efforts.